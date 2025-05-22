Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $32,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 15,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 797.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,463,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,997,000 after buying an additional 1,300,105 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $574,672.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,263.86. The trade was a 13.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $155.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.