Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,338 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Toll Brothers worth $30,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $104.10 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $169.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day moving average is $122.58. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.