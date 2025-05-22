Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,939 Shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,673,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,939 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of BrightSpring Health Services worth $28,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTSG. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BTSG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTSG opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.31 and a beta of 2.06.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. BrightSpring Health Services had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpring Health Services Profile

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

