Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 14,942 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,942 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Generac worth $28,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Generac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Generac by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Generac from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.20.

Generac Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.90. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.78 million. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.