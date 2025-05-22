Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 149,584 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,037,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 149,584 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $31,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AtriCure by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 110,039 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 110,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,147 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AtriCure by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In other news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $232,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,828 shares in the company, valued at $679,603.36. This represents a 25.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATRC

AtriCure Price Performance

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.62. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $43.11.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $123.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure Profile

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.