Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 15,284 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,284 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $29,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CARG. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 252.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 121,341 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $902,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 493,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,957,776.78. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $48,755.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,286.70. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,824 shares of company stock valued at $907,856 in the last ninety days. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CARG stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 175.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $225.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.72 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARG. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CarGurus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.95.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

