Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 17,642 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Saia worth $32,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $268.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.08 and its 200 day moving average is $425.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.03. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $624.55.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $787.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.18 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Saia from $485.00 to $387.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Saia from $251.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $455.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.16.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

