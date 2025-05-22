Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 191 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $31,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $480.49 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.06 and a twelve month high of $538.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $470.38 and a 200-day moving average of $455.84.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BTIG Research set a $530.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.50.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $2,366,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,541. The trade was a 87.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total value of $184,409.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,848.08. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

