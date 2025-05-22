Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 212,918 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 509,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212,918 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $30,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 119,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGG opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average is $63.65.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

