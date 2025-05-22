Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 27,132 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,132 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $28,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,275.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP opened at $146.36 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 84.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.97.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,360. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on INSP. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INSP

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.