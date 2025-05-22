Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,772 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $28,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,569,000 after acquiring an additional 104,829 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 298.1% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,967 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 334,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,514,000 after acquiring an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSA Safety news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $4,839,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,710,889.32. This trade represents a 45.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $114,003.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $584,007. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $157.49 on Thursday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $127.86 and a 1 year high of $200.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.54.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.60 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 28.64%. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Further Reading

