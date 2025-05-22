Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 39,452 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,452 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $30,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of RGLD opened at $179.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.15 and a 200 day moving average of $153.01. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $191.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

