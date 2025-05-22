Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 48,136 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,136 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of ALLETE worth $33,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in ALLETE by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in ALLETE by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ALLETE by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,994,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,312,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE stock opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.82. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.16.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.30 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.54%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

