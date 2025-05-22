Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 73,838 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,838 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Hasbro worth $28,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

Hasbro Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ HAS opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.43. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.41%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.