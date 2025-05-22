Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,208 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $28,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average of $79.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,081.92. The trade was a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. The trade was a 3.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

