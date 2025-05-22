Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,532 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $31,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $42,050,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $25,232,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,144,000 after buying an additional 145,393 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 744,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,246,000 after buying an additional 138,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,812,000 after buying an additional 136,507 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Stephens cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Hovde Group cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $72.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.25. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $91.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $280.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.27 per share, with a total value of $289,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,518,179.37. This trade represents a 1.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 19,300 shares of company stock worth $850,815 over the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

