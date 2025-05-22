NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,770 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,730,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 49,113 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Owen LaRue LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 55,989 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,578 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.02. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.84.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

