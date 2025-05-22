Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 813,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $29,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,176,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,940,000 after purchasing an additional 400,384 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $105,581,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,349,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,044,000 after buying an additional 490,788 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,219,000 after buying an additional 49,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,054,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on Old Republic International in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Old Republic International Stock Down 2.2%

ORI stock opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 47.15%.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other news, CEO Craig R. Smiddy sold 5,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $204,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,369.20. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,002,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,294. This trade represents a 37.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,871. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

