ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Position Lifted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of ONE Gas worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,933 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,152,000 after buying an additional 25,145 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in ONE Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,058,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,302,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,824,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,849,000 after acquiring an additional 152,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

ONE Gas Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:OGS opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.31 and a 12-month high of $82.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $935.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading

