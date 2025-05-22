Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of Option Care Health worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,315,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,118,000 after acquiring an additional 75,313 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Option Care Health by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,325,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Option Care Health by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,988,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,518,000 after acquiring an additional 591,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Option Care Health by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,626,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after acquiring an additional 278,158 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $35.53.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,835.24. The trade was a 40.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

