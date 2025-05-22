Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,356,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Oscar Health worth $31,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 325,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 223,189 shares during the last quarter. Rolek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 21,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.
Oscar Health Stock Down 9.7%
Shares of OSCR opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -743.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $410,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,932.16. The trade was a 27.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.
Oscar Health Profile
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
