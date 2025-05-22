Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stake Raised by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Pegasystems by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Pegasystems by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEGA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $118.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 17,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,582,833.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,793.20. The trade was a 45.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $2,154,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,184,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,599,443.74. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,020 shares of company stock worth $9,801,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of PEGA opened at $99.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.58 and a beta of 1.14. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average is $88.02.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

