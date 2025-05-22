PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814,260 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PepGen were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PepGen by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 36,489 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepGen during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepGen by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PepGen by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of PepGen by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of PepGen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at PepGen

In related news, CEO James G. Mcarthur bought 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $47,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 103,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,499.95. This represents a 66.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Price Performance

Shares of PEPG stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. PepGen Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepGen Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepGen Company Profile

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

