Promising Canadian Stocks To Consider – May 19th

Celsius, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, and CSX are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity shares representing ownership in publicly traded companies headquartered in Canada, most of which trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or the TSX Venture Exchange. By purchasing Canadian stocks, investors gain exposure to sectors such as natural resources, financial services, and technology, sharing in corporate profits through stock price appreciation and dividend payouts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,044,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,917,608. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

CP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.39. 718,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,454. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.12. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,807,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

