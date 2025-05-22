Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Now – May 19th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Bitfarms, HIVE Digital Technologies, and Bitcoin Depot are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve digital currencies—ranging from mining and blockchain development to operating exchanges and payment platforms. They offer investors indirect exposure to the crypto market’s upside and risks without requiring direct ownership of tokens. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $62.88. 16,376,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,253,266. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $15.30. 2,177,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,824,984. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 2.24.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of BITF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,249,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,502,213. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $606.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.69. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of HIVE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,556,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,707,777. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $369.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 3.52. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bitcoin Depot (BTM)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.04. 2,297,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bitcoin Depot has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $194.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.27.

