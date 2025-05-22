Promising Dividend Stocks To Watch Now – May 20th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Pfizer, Merck & Co., Inc., Exxon Mobil, Nordstrom, and Target are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders as regular cash payments, known as dividends. These payments—typically made quarterly or annually—provide investors with a steady income stream in addition to any gains from stock price appreciation. Because dividend-paying firms tend to be mature and financially stable, such stocks often appeal to income-focused or risk-averse investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 215,872,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,828,297. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 64,025,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,992,938. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $57.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.24.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

PFE stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 43,257,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,519,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,526,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,257,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.34. 7,026,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,583,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.71. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.67. 26,738,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.25. 6,571,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,278,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40.

