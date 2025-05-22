Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Research – May 20th

OSI Systems, NVE, Clene, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, Virpax Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks represent equity shares in publicly traded companies that research, develop and commercialize materials or devices engineered at the nanoscale. These firms span sectors such as electronics, healthcare, energy and materials science, exploiting unique atomic- and molecular-level properties for innovations like drug delivery systems, advanced sensors or next-generation semiconductors. Investors in nanotechnology stocks seek exposure to high-growth potential but should weigh risks tied to technological hurdles, regulatory approvals and market adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.43. 36,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,797. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $129.18 and a 52 week high of $233.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.79 and its 200 day moving average is $186.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVEC traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,494. The firm has a market cap of $342.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.25. NVE has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $89.98.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of CLNN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 70,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,731. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.46. Clene has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

NASDAQ BDRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.31. 44,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,807. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,038. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $84.75.

Clene (CLNNW)

CLNNW stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,280. Clene has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

