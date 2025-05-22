Promising Transportation Stocks To Consider – May 20th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, and Siyata Mobile are the three Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is moving people or goods by air, land or sea—this includes airlines, railroads, trucking firms, shipping lines and logistics providers. Because their revenues depend on trade volumes, fuel costs and consumer demand, they’re often viewed as economic bellwethers and are tracked by benchmarks like the Dow Jones Transportation Average. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.40. 15,927,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,564,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average of $72.07. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $93.60. The stock has a market cap of $193.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.49. 2,125,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,987,233. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $401.58 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Siyata Mobile (SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc. engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYTA traded up $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,763,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Siyata Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $885.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.08.

