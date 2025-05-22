PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lessened its holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,239 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.29% of PubMatic worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 163,979 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,533,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 84,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PUBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $228,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,258.56. The trade was a 43.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $39,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,665.58. The trade was a 12.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,089 shares of company stock valued at $768,362. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PubMatic Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of PUBM opened at $11.41 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $553.69 million, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.49.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PubMatic had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $63.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.