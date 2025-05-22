Real Estate Stocks To Watch Today – May 20th

Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, and Capital One Financial are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves owning, developing, managing or financing income-producing property. This category includes real estate investment trusts (REITs), property management firms and real estate developers. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the real estate market without directly buying or managing physical property. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,039,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,588,266. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average of $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.48. 5,821,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,453,014. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

NYSE:COF traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,994. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.22 and its 200-day moving average is $184.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $210.67.

