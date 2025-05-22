Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $29,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,761,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,290,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,930,000 after purchasing an additional 156,679 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,631,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,821 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,358,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,058,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Down 4.0%

Revvity stock opened at $89.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.81.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.30 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. Revvity’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RVTY shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

About Revvity

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

