Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,302 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,241,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,093 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 225.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 335,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,888,000 after purchasing an additional 232,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $73.07.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $2.23 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

