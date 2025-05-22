Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,031 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $19,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.2%

Royal Gold stock opened at $179.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.01. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $191.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,612.80. This represents a 12.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

