RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in RXO were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth $1,588,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RXO by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,138,000 after acquiring an additional 76,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RXO by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,715,000 after acquiring an additional 303,224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RXO by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 849,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after purchasing an additional 88,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RXO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 939,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 64,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RXO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RXO from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

RXO stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. RXO, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.71.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. RXO’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

