Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 334,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,958 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,891,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,469,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,983 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $66,619.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,500.21. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,575 shares of company stock worth $123,957. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHLS. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $786.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $80.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Further Reading

