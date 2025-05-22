Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSTK. Truist Financial cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Shutterstock

Shutterstock Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $631.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.44 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,904,000 after buying an additional 189,015 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 885,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after buying an additional 283,532 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 831,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after buying an additional 127,399 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 666,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after buying an additional 118,828 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,674,000 after buying an additional 327,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.