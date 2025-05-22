SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stake Lifted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKYW. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Trading Down 2.3%

SkyWest stock opened at $98.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.09. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.88.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.38. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $948.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

