Small Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 20th

Siyata Mobile, AltC Acquisition, Quantum Computing, NeurAxis, and Edible Garden are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations, typically ranging from about $300 million to $2 billion. Because these firms are often in earlier growth stages, their shares can offer higher upside potential but also tend to be more volatile and carry greater risk than larger, more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Siyata Mobile (SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc. engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

NASDAQ:SYTA traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.84. 103,763,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,614,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.08. Siyata Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $885.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE:ALCC traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,004,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of Quantum Computing stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.91. 41,854,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,072,791. Quantum Computing has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 3.74.

NeurAxis (NRXS)

NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome.

NRXS traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 85,644,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,105. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 3.34. NeurAxis has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42.

Edible Garden (EDBL)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

EDBL traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 75,782,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,788. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.55. Edible Garden has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $146.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14.

