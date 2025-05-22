Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,326 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Solventum worth $31,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Solventum by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Solventum by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Solventum by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Solventum by 1,593.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of SOLV opened at $72.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.32. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SOLV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Solventum

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.