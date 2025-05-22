Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stake Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SON. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

SON stock opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other news, CEO R. Howard Coker bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,237,026.50. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.34 per share, for a total transaction of $220,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,643.60. This represents a 22.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 50,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,646. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

