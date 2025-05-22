SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Sold by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5,761.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 351,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 345,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 39,229 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

EWX stock opened at $59.71 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $64.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

