Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stake Reduced by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Standex International by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Standex International by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Standex International by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $55,426.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,087.67. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Standex International from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Standex International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.33.

Standex International Price Performance

NYSE SXI opened at $151.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $212.66.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.71 million. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

