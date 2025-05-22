StockNews.com Downgrades Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $81.90.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $290.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James B. Nish sold 1,172 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $68,222.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,122.96. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 645.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

