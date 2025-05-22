Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Stock Position Lifted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Tanger were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Tanger by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tanger by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Tanger by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Tanger by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

SKT opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. Tanger Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50.

Tanger ( NYSE:SKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $129.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised Tanger to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Tanger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tanger in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $404,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,056.04. This trade represents a 9.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

