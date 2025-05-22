Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Position Lifted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,612,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,604,922,000 after buying an additional 46,479 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,723,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $799,734,000 after buying an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,316,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $610,962,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $503,338,000 after buying an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $306,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total transaction of $1,924,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,691,559.44. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total value of $367,091.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,018.84. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $489.34 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $380.63 and a 12 month high of $522.50. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

