Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBI opened at $72.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.25. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $280.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 7,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.43 per share, with a total value of $143,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,285. This trade represents a 16.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 19,300 shares of company stock valued at $850,815 over the last quarter. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

