Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,356.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 1.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $578.56 and a twelve month high of $1,769.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,308.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,325.33.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.02%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total transaction of $281,193.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,592.98. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total transaction of $1,462,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,227.36. This trade represents a 45.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 131 shares of company stock valued at $173,895 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

