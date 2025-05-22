Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $33,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,195,000 after purchasing an additional 76,382 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,764,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,654,000 after purchasing an additional 516,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,236,000 after purchasing an additional 560,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,720,000 after purchasing an additional 61,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,153,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,011,000 after purchasing an additional 395,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $195.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $196.27.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.