Top Biotech Stocks To Research – May 19th

Novavax, AbbVie, Moderna, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use living organisms or biological processes to develop drugs, therapies, diagnostics and other health-care products. Their value often hinges on R&D outcomes, such as clinical trial results and regulatory approvals. Because breakthroughs can drive large gains but failures can trigger steep losses, biotech stocks tend to be more volatile than many other sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Novavax (NVAX)

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

NVAX traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 59,884,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,343,629. Novavax has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 3.21.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $184.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,283. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.85. The firm has a market cap of $326.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,680,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,786,766. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.44. Moderna has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $410.97. 506,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,641. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $390.50 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The firm has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.89.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $436.43. 348,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,912. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $482.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $377.85 and a 52 week high of $519.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of -198.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51.

