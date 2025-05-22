Top Chinese Stocks To Watch Now – May 19th

Duolingo, Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology, and Mettler-Toledo International are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are the equity shares of companies incorporated in the People’s Republic of China and listed on domestic exchanges such as Shanghai and Shenzhen. They include A-shares (traded in yuan by domestic and qualified foreign investors), B-shares (denominated in foreign currency), and H-shares (Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong), as well as Chinese ADRs trading overseas. These stocks provide exposure to China’s economic growth but are subject to local regulatory and market‐access rules. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of DUOL traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $527.89. The company had a trading volume of 236,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,602. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $544.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology (HKPD)

Hong Kong Pharma is an exempted limited liability company formed under the laws of the Cayman Islands on August 17, 2023. As a holding company with no material operations of its own, Hong Kong Pharma conducts its operations through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Joint Cross Border Logistics Company Limited and V-Alliance Technology Supplies Limited, each a limited liability corporation incorporated in Hong Kong and collectively referred to as HK Subsidiaries.

Shares of NASDAQ HKPD traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 43,284,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,860. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10. Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HKPD

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

NYSE MTD traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,151.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,107.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,217.60. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTD

See Also